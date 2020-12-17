Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.50 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF remained flat at $$32.74 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

