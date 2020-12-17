e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $760.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00434355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000289 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000251 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,970,250 coins and its circulating supply is 17,147,939 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.