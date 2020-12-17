Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $426.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 426 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 421.10 ($5.50), with a volume of 69476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £108.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 366.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.07) (($0.01)).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) Company Profile (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

