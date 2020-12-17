Eaton Vance Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,854 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average volume of 301 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,503,000 after buying an additional 192,464 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 196,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after acquiring an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.52. 18,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,875. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

EV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

