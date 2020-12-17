eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,907 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

