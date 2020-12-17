Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.78. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 4,857 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) alerts:

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Murray Wallace acquired 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$106,650.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites automobile and personal property insurance. The Commercial Lines segment designs and underwrites commercial property and automobile insurance.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.