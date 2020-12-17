ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.35

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.34, with a volume of 87489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

A number of research firms have commented on ECN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -621.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -737.48%.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

