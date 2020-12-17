Eden Hits One Day Volume of $24,350.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Eden has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $829,365.68 and $24,350.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00133372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00814282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00160055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00079090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00123707 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.