Edward D. Bagley Acquires 10,000 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,334,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. ClearOne, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

