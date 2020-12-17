Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.39-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.83-0.95 EPS.

NYSE ELAN opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

