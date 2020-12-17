Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.