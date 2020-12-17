Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.47 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.65 EPS.

LLY stock opened at $172.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $173.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

