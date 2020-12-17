Elysium (ELS) Trading 95.2% Lower This Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00447580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

