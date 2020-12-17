EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $276,545.43 and $604.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00133212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.00794704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00159808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00079313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00123696 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.