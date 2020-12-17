Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.99

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.99 and last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter worth $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 28.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Endava by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

