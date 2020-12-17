Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $55.79 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00006673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Energi has a total market cap of $55.79 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,102,799 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

