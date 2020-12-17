Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.48

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 568561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.73 million and a PE ratio of -15.16.

About Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

