Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Gap Up to $10.24

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $11.42. Enlivex Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,830 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.23% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

