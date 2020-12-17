Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $848.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. Enova International has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Enova International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

