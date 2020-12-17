Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON EQLS opened at GBX 29.59 ($0.39) on Monday. Equals Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.10.

Get Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) alerts:

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.73) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60). Also, insider Sian Herbert purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £10,230 ($13,365.56).

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.