Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQX. BidaskClub cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of EQX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 77,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

