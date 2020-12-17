Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Telos Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TLS)

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLS. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Telos stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

