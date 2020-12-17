Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 222,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

