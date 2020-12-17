Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Issue None Dividend of $2.00

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Erie Indemnity has raised its dividend by 64.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Erie Indemnity has a payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Erie Indemnity to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $246.01 on Thursday. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $247.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day moving average of $212.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.