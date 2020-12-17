Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Trading Up 17%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMBL) was up 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 1,062,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 376,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

