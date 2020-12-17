Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.88.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $240.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.10. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.