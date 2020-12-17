Ether-1 Trading Up 52.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $675,705.40 and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,089,570 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.