Ether Kingdoms Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,825.71 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $15,825.71 and approximately $37,414.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00380224 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.38 or 0.02439289 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,708,999 tokens. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.