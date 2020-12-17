Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $213,050.23 and $28,002.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.07 or 0.02869547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028747 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 218,929,737 coins and its circulating supply is 176,900,324 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.