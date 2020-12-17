Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) vs. FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Head-To-Head Review

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Etn. Fr. Colruyt pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. FirstCash pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Etn. Fr. Colruyt pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstCash pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FirstCash has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Etn. Fr. Colruyt is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Etn. Fr. Colruyt and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A FirstCash 7.37% 11.48% 6.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of FirstCash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Etn. Fr. Colruyt and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etn. Fr. Colruyt $10.65 billion 0.84 $479.19 million $0.87 17.15 FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.62 $164.62 million $3.89 18.72

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than FirstCash. Etn. Fr. Colruyt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etn. Fr. Colruyt 2 2 0 0 1.50 FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstCash beats Etn. Fr. Colruyt on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France. It also operates ColliShop, a Webshop; and 209 Spar stores. In addition, the company provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 70 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Further, it operates 42 DATS 24 filling stations, as well as Collect&Go, an online food market; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and co-generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

