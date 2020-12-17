Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Euronext has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Euronext alerts:

EUXTF stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. Euronext has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $122.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.