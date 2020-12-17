European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.50

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 252070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.69. The company has a market cap of £410.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £955.84 ($1,248.81).

European Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.