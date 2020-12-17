Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eutelsat Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eutelsat Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

EUTLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.