Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (EGF.AX) (ASX:EGF) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (EGF.AX) (ASX:EGF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.60.

