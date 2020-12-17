EvenCoin Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $86,452.52 and $45,468.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058559 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004467 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.