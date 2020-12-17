Evercore ISI Lowers American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Inline

Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE:ACC opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 306,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.