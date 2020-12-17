Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) VP Matthew J. D’onofrio Sells 5,643 Shares

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) VP Matthew J. D’onofrio sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,646.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 324,354 shares in the company, valued at $956,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVOK stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

