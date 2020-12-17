Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $4.20. Evolus shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 48,273 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

