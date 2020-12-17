Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.90. Excellon Resources shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 2.59% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

