ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $475,830.56 and $1,431.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016688 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

