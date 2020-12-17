Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,426 shares of company stock worth $2,685,252 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

