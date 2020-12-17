ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Samuel Meckey Sells 1,476 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

