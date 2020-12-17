eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $1,204,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,973,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,165,200.00.

EXPI stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.26 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

