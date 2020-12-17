Expanse (EXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $736,870.86

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $736,870.86 and approximately $9,103.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

