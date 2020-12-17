Expedia Group (EXPE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/12/2020 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

12/10/2020 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

12/1/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia’s third quarter results were negatively impacted by coronavirus-led negative impacts on the worldwide travel activities. Nevertheless, the company has now started witnessing moderation in the cancellation of bookings. Further, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Growing bookings via Vrbo is benefiting the company. Additionally, cost-saving initiatives of the company remain tailwinds. Also, Expedia’s strengthening global lodging portfolio is a major positive. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts, strategic investments and product innovation endeavors remain key catalysts. However, headwinds in the global travel industry owing to the pandemic are primary concerns. Further, the company’s sluggish trivago segment is an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

11/10/2020 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2020 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $106.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Expedia Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

11/5/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $138.00 to $143.00.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $525,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Expedia Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $702,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

