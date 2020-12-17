Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) CEO Sells $1,909,972.44 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

