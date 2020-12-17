Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

XOM stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

