Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $13,015,745.20 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $13,494,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $785.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

