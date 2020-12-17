Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.92 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.