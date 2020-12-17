Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $61.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $92.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

